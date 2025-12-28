Collier logged seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound and four assists in 15 minutes during Saturday's 127-114 win over San Antonio.

Collier logged just 15 minutes, the fewest he has played since December 7. While he has been a relatively consistent source of assists, Collier continues to struggle in the other major categories. In 14 games over the past month, he has averaged 7.6 points, 6.8 assists and 0.7 steals in 21.6 minutes per game. He should be viewed as nothing more than an assists streamer in standard leagues.