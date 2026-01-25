Collier notched 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and one block over 28 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 147-116 loss to the Heat.

The second-year guard came up one dime short of his sixth double-double of the season. Three of his five double-doubles have come in January, and through 14 games (four starts) on the month Collier is averaging 10.6 points, 7.0 assists, 2.9 boards and 0.9 steals in 24.9 minutes while shooting 53.5 percent from the floor.