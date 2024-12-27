Collier contributed seven points (3-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds and seven assists in 35 minutes during Thursday's 122-120 loss to Portland.

The Jazz elected to slide Svi Mykhailiuk over to the wing and give their 2024 first-round pick his first crack at a starting role. The USC product hasn't seen much action, and while his shot was a bit rusty, he delivered solid secondary numbers to support the backcourt. Collier will slide back into a reserve role when Keyonte George (ankle) returns.