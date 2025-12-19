Collier logged 18 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT) and 13 assists in 28 minutes during Thursday's 143-135 loss to the Lakers.

Collier recorded his second double-double of the season in the loss. The second-year pro saw his first-team aspirations fade after a hamstring injury kept him out of action to begin the year, but the USC product has continued to demonstrate an innate ability to move the ball around. Keyonte George's rise to the starting role at point guard is certainly well-deserved, but Collier has proven to be equally capable.