Collier (hamstring) played the final 4:13 of Thursday's game against the Bucks, finishing with zero points (0-1 FG), one turnover and no other statistics.

Well after the Bucks had sewn up the victory, Collier checked into the game and made his NBA debut after he had missed the Jazz's first seven contests while recovering from the right hamstring strain he suffered during the preseason. Patty Mills continued to operate as the primary backup to starting point guard Keyonte George on Thursday, but given that the 36-year-old Mills is on an expiring deal for a 1-7 Jazz squad, expect Collier -- the 29th overall pick in June's draft -- to eventually move into a spot on the second unit at some point this season.