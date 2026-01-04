Collier provided eight points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals across 22 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 123-114 loss to the Warriors.

The three steals were a season high for Collier, who shifted back to the second unit after getting a spot start Thursday in place of Keyonte George (illness). Collier has been effective running the offense when called upon, recording at least seven assists in 10 of the last 11 games and averaging 9,8 points, 8.5 dimes, 3.1 boards and 1.0 steals in 26.2 minutes a contest over that stretch.