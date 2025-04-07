Collier posted 17 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 assists, three rebounds, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Sunday's 147-134 loss to the Hawks.

Collier recorded a team-high 12 assists en route to his 11th double-double on the season Sunday. The rookie first-round pick also logged at least 15 points for the fourth straight game, finishing as Utah's third-leading scorer behind Keyonte George (35 points) and Collin Sexton (27 points). Collier has racked up two double-doubles over his last three outings, during which he has averaged 18.0 points, 9.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers across 33.3 minutes per contest.