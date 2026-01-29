Collier accumulated 12 points (5-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, six assists and four steals across 30 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 140-124 loss to the Warriors.

The four steals were a season high for Collier, and they tied his career high. The second-year guard remains somewhat inconsistent on offense, but he might be finding a groove -- Collier has scored in double digits in five of the last six games (one start), averaging 12.5 points, 6.7 assists, 3.5 boards and 1.2 steals in 26.0 minutes while shooting 53.7 percent from the floor.