Collier had 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals over 31 minutes during Monday's 140-133 overtime win over the Mavericks.

Collier has dished at least seven assists in three of his last four appearances, and has seen more minutes recently. While Keyonte George will likely retain his role as the team's starting point guard, Collier has proven value off the bench, and is a great source of assists for fantasy managers.