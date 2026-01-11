Collier finished with 17 points (8-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine assists, two steals and one rebound in 34 minutes during Saturday's 150-95 loss to Charlotte.

After totaling 13 points and 11 assists in his previous two appearances. Collier finished one assist shy of a double-double, albeit in a blowout loss. The second-year point guard saw 30-plus minutes for just the fifth time this season with multiple key contributors sidelined, and he scored double-digit points for the second time in his last five outings. Collier has produced inconsistent scoring numbers for most of the season, though he has dished out at least eight assists in 11 of his last 15 outings.