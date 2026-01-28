Collier recorded 12 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and nine assists in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 115-103 loss to the Clippers.

Keyonte George (rest) had the night off, leaving Collier to fill in at point guard. Although Collier typically plays with the second unit. The USC product has pieced together a key role in the offense, averaging 9.1 points, 6.7 assists, and 2.5 rebounds over 39 games. He's also converting 51.0 percent of his shot attempts.