Jazz's Isaiah Collier: Off injury report for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Collier (personal) isn't listed on the injury report for Monday's game against the Warriors.
Collier missed Saturday's loss to Milwaukee due to personal reasons, though he's set to return to action Monday. Over his last five games (two starts), the second-year point guard has averaged 17.4 points, 7.2 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 27.0 minutes per contest.
