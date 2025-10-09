Jazz's Isaiah Collier: Out again Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Collier (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason game against the Spurs, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Collier has not been able to suit up for preseason play just yet due to a right hamstring issue. There's no need for concern just yet, as he'll have another opportunity to get into an exhibition Monday against the Mavericks.
