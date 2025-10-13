Jazz's Isaiah Collier: Out again Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Collier (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason game against the Mavericks, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Collier has yet to suit up during the preseason, and his final chance to do so will come Thursday in Portland. Keyonte George continues to start at point guard in Collier's absence. Collier's status for Opening Night remains to be determined.
