Collier provided 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one rebound, 14 assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 121-93 win over the Kings.

Collier turned in an efficient shooting performance, resulting in his 10th straight game in double figures. He's also been distributing the ball at a high level lately and has tallied a double-double in four of his last five matchups. Collier will continue to run the Utah offense until Keyonte George (ankle) is cleared to return.