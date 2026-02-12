Jazz's Isaiah Collier: Records another double-double
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Collier provided 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one rebound, 14 assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 121-93 win over the Kings.
Collier turned in an efficient shooting performance, resulting in his 10th straight game in double figures. He's also been distributing the ball at a high level lately and has tallied a double-double in four of his last five matchups. Collier will continue to run the Utah offense until Keyonte George (ankle) is cleared to return.
