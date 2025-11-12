Collier amassed 14 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists and one block over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 152-128 win over the Pacers.

Collier came off the bench during the blowout win and was an effective floor general during his stint on the floor. Although the second-year pro led the team in assists, it appears that he'll be fighting a battle for minutes in the short term. Collier's hamstring injury has caused him to drop in the rotation, and standout play from Svi Mykhailiuk and Ace Bailey isn't helping matters.