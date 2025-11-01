default-cbs-image
Collier (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hornets, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

Collier was cleared for full on-court participation Thursday, though he remains with Utah's G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars, as he works to regain his conditioning. The second-year point guard's next opportunity to suit up with the parent club will come Monday against the Celtics.

