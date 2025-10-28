Collier (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

Collier has yet to make his season debut due to a hamstring strain and can be considered doubtful ahead of Friday's game against the Suns until the Jazz provide another update. With the 21-year-old point guard remaining out, Walter Clayton and Svi Mykhailiuk will likely continue to see increased minutes.