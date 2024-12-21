The Jazz recalled Collier from the G League's Salt Lake City Stars on Friday.

Collier played for the City Stars in Friday's 121-98 win over the Cleveland Charge, and he finished with six points, seven assists, five rebounds and one steal across 25 minutes, though he was also responsible for seven of Salt Lake's 16 turnovers. He'll be available off the bench for the Jazz against the Nets on Saturday, and over his last five NBA games he's averaged 3.4 points, 3.2 assists and 1.8 rebounds over 15.4 minutes per contest.