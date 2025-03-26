Collier ended with 21 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 140-103 loss to the Grizzlies.

Collier was a bright spot during an embarrassing showing by the Jazz, who have lost nine of their last 10 games. Jordan Clarkson's (foot) absence has hampered Utah's backcourt depth, but Collier hasn't missed a beat as the team's de facto starter. He's logged a serviceable rookie campaign so far, averaging 8.1 points, 6.2 assists and 3.3 rebounds over 65 games.