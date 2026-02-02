Collier logged 19 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block over 30 minutes during the Jazz's 107-100 loss to the Raptors on Sunday.

Collier made his seventh start of the season Sunday (and sixth since Jan. 1) due to the absence of Keyonte George (ankle). Collier took advantage of the opportunity, finishing as the Jazz's second-leading scorer behind Lauri Markkanen (27 points) while the former did most of his work from the charity stripe. Collier would likely start against the Pacers on Tuesday if George is not cleared to return.