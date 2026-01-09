Collier accumulated seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound, six assists and one block across 18 minutes during Thursday's 116-114 victory over Dallas.

With Keyonte George in the midst of a breakout season and with the Jazz looking to get Walter Clayton more involved, Collier hasn't been able to generate much fantasy appeal. Over his last four games, he's averaging 7.8 points, 6.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals on 59.1 percent shooting from the field in 22.0 minutes per contest.