Jazz's Isaiah Collier: Serviceable again Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Collier recorded 10 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 109-99 loss to the Nets.
Collier recorded at least six assists for the fourth straight game, having also scored double digits during that same span. Typically viewed as a viable streaming option for anyone needing assists, Collier could be about to step into a slightly larger role. Keyonte George suffered an ankle injury during the loss, forcing him from the game. If George is to miss any additional time, Collier could very well find himself in the starting lineup.
More News
-
Jazz's Isaiah Collier: Nabs season-high four steals•
-
Jazz's Isaiah Collier: Won't start Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Isaiah Collier: Nears double-double in spot start•
-
Jazz's Isaiah Collier: Starting Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Isaiah Collier: Just misses double-double Saturday•
-
Jazz's Isaiah Collier: Double-double against Minny•