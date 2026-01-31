Collier recorded 10 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 109-99 loss to the Nets.

Collier recorded at least six assists for the fourth straight game, having also scored double digits during that same span. Typically viewed as a viable streaming option for anyone needing assists, Collier could be about to step into a slightly larger role. Keyonte George suffered an ankle injury during the loss, forcing him from the game. If George is to miss any additional time, Collier could very well find himself in the starting lineup.