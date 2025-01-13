Collier had 23 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one block over 37 minutes during Sunday's 112-111 overtime victory over the Nets.

Collier had his best game of the season Sunday, and even though he left the contest for a brief period due to a hard fall, that didn't stop him from posting an excellent stat line. The rookie out of USC has started in each of the Jazz's last five games, averaging 8.2 points, 7.8 assists and 4.8 boards per contest. He's expected to remain in that role as long as Keyonte George (heel) remains sidelined.