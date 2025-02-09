Collier totaled five points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and two blocks in 29 minutes during Saturday's 130-110 loss to the Clippers.

Collier struggled from the field Saturday, though he did record a team-high mark in assists and a season-best two swats. The rookie has carved out a significant role with the Jazz while dishing out assists at an efficient rate, and he has averaged 11.4 points, 8.3 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 30.4 minutes per contest in his last 10 appearances (nine starts).