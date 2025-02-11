Collier recorded 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds and 10 assists over 33 minutes during Monday's 132-113 loss to the Lakers.
Collier seems to be growing more and more comfortable in a starting role, and he's showing elite vision and decision-making as a floor general in games. He's dished out double-digit dimes in four of his last five appearances while also handing six or more assists in 10 games in a row. Over that 10-game stretch, the rookie out of USC is averaging 11.9 points and 9.1 assists per game.
