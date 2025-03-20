Collier recorded 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, six assists and four steals across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 128-112 win over the Wizards.
Collier led the team in assists Wednesday while also tying a season high with four steals. With the rebuilding Jazz appearing to begin managing the workloads of their key contributors, the rookie guard should see plenty of ball-handling responsibilities to close out the season. Collier has averaged 11.8 points, 6.4 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 30.0 minutes over 11 games in March.
