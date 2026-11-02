The Jazz will decline Collier's $4.99 million team option for the 2027-28 season, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.com reports.

The decision puts Collier on track to become an unrestricted free agent next summer rather than remain under contract with Utah for a fourth season. The young guard has averaged 9.9 points, 6.6 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals across his first three NBA campaigns, establishing himself as a capable playmaker. His impending free agency creates some uncertainty about his long-term destination, though it shouldn't immediately affect his fantasy outlook for the 2026-27 season.