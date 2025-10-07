Collier (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason game against the Rockets, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Collier is among several notable players for his squad to be ruled out for Wednesday's preseason matchup in Houston. Along with the talented young guard, Kyle Filipowski (back), Walker Kessler (shoulder), Lauri Markkanen (wrist) and Georges Niang (foot) will not play against Ime Udoka's team on the road. The next opportunity for these players to return to the floor will be Friday against the Spurs.