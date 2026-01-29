Jazz's Isaiah Collier: Won't start Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Collier won't start against the Warriors on Wednesday.
The second-year point guard got the spot start in Tuesday's loss to the Clippers, though he'll return to the second unit with Keyonte George back in action. Collier has averaged 8.8 points, 6.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 22.7 minutes per game across 33 outings off the bench so far this season.
