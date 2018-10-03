Jazz's Isaiah Cousins: Inks deal with Jazz
Cousins signed a contract with the Jazz on Wednesday.
The terms of the deal were not disclosed, though it's likely a training camp contract. Cousins was a member of Utah's G-League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars, last season. He averaged 13.1 points, 4.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals.
