Springer won't return to Monday's game against the Pistons due to lower back spasms. He failed to score (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and recorded three rebounds and one assist over 14 minutes before being ruled out for the second half.

Springer can be considered day-to-day until the Jazz provide more details regarding the severity of his injury. The Jazz initially signed Springer to a 10-day contract Feb. 20 before upgrading him to a three-year deal prior to Tuesday's contest.