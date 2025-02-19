Springer agreed to a 10-day contract with the Jazz on Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Springer will move on to his third organization of the season after he began the campaign with the Celtics before being traded to the Rockets on Feb. 5. He was cut by Houston a day later, then became a free agent after clearing waivers. The non-contending Jazz may be willing to give the 22-year-old guard a more extended evaluation if he impresses during his 10-day deal, though Springer may not have a path to a rotation spot right away if one or both of Collin Sexton (ankle) and Jordan Clarkson (foot) are available to play coming out of the All-Star break. Springer had averaged 1.7 points and 0.9 rebounds in 5.4 minutes per game over his 26 appearances with the Celtics this season prior to being traded.