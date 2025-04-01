Springer tallied 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 27 minutes in Monday's 110-106 loss to the Hornets.

Springer showed out Monday, making an impact on defense and scoring in double figures for the first time as a member of the Jazz. The 22-year-old has seen little playing time due to a nagging back injury and his low position on the depth chart, but logged significant minutes Monday with Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen and Cody Williams out. Should injuries continue to affect the team's rotations, Springer could be in line for more playing time.