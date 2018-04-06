Crowder (eye) intends to play Sunday against the Lakers, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

With a possible playoff berth on the line, Crowder will give it a go Saturday despite exiting Thursday's game with an eye injury. There will be official confirmation as tipoff approaches Sunday, but at this stage, look for Crowder to be available in his usual role.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories