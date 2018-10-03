Jazz's Jae Crowder: Appears a lock for sixth-man role
Crowder tallied six points (2-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 105-90 preseason victory over Toronto.
Crowder played well again Tuesday, doing a bit of everything in limited playing time. After a disastrous 2017-18 season, Crowder will likely be looking to bounce back in his first full season with the Jazz. With a reduced role, potential owners should temper their expectations. While he is a nice fit in the Jazz squad from a reality perspective, his fantasy value is likely going to be limited to deeper leagues.
More News
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Sees 23 minutes off bench•
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Sheds 14 pounds over summer•
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Struggles in starting role•
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Starting in Game 4•
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Leads bench in Game 1 loss•
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Posts career-high postseason scoring total•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.