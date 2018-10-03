Crowder tallied six points (2-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 105-90 preseason victory over Toronto.

Crowder played well again Tuesday, doing a bit of everything in limited playing time. After a disastrous 2017-18 season, Crowder will likely be looking to bounce back in his first full season with the Jazz. With a reduced role, potential owners should temper their expectations. While he is a nice fit in the Jazz squad from a reality perspective, his fantasy value is likely going to be limited to deeper leagues.