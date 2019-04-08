Jazz's Jae Crowder: Available vs. Lakers
Crowder (quad) will play Sunday against Los Angeles, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Crowder will be ready to roll despite suffering a quad injury Friday night. He's started each of his previous two contests, although the Jazz have yet to announce their starting lineup for Sunday night.
