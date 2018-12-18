Jazz's Jae Crowder: Back into starting lineup
Crowder will start Monday's game against the Rockers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Crowder will start for the second time in three games Monday. He's been alternating with Derrick Favors as the Jazz seek to exploit matchups, but has held largely the same role regardless of the starting designation. On the year, Crowder has managed 11.9 points and 4.6 rebounds in 27.5 minutes per game.
