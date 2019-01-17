Jazz's Jae Crowder: Bench-high scoring haul in win
Crowder tallied 23 points (8-15 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 29 minutes in the Jazz's 129-109 win over the Clippers on Wednesday.
The veteran's scoring total not only led the second unit, it also equaled Rudy Gobert's for the second-highest tally on the night for the Jazz. Prior to Wednesday, Crowder had generated single-digit points in four straight, and was coming off a significant shooting slump that had seen him go 3-for-30 from the field over the previous three games. His 53.3 percent success rate from the field was his best since Jan. 4, while his five made threes were his most in a contest since draining the same amount versus the Warriors on Dec. 19.
