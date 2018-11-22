Jazz's Jae Crowder: Bench-high scoring total in loss
Crowder posted 16 points (5-14 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 37 minutes in the Jazz's 119-110 loss to the Kings on Wednesday.
Crowder's scoring total led the second unit, even as he drained only 20 percent of his three-point tries. The veteran big has been reliable source of offense off the bench for Utah, and he currently boasts the third-highest scoring average of his career (12.8 points per game). Crowder is also averaging over 10 shot attempts per game, so his level of usage is sufficient so as to afford him fantasy utility in deeper formats and as a DFS play.
