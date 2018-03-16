Crowder supplied 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals across 28 minutes in Thursday's 116-88 win over the Suns.

The 27-year-old continues to serve as a valued asset on the second unit for both his scoring and rebounding, with Thursday's effort marking his fourth double-digit scoring effort in the last five games. Crowder should continue seeing a solid allotment of minutes down the stretch akin to the robust 28.9 he's logging through his first eight March contests.

