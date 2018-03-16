Jazz's Jae Crowder: Bench-high scoring total in victory
Crowder supplied 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals across 28 minutes in Thursday's 116-88 win over the Suns.
The 27-year-old continues to serve as a valued asset on the second unit for both his scoring and rebounding, with Thursday's effort marking his fourth double-digit scoring effort in the last five games. Crowder should continue seeing a solid allotment of minutes down the stretch akin to the robust 28.9 he's logging through his first eight March contests.
More News
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Fills stat line from bench on Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Scores season-high 22 points in Friday's win•
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Contributes 11 points off the bench•
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Continues thriving in bench role Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Scores 14 points in 33 minutes•
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Scores 15 points in debut•
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...