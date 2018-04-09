Jazz's Jae Crowder: Bench-high scoring total in win
Crowder (eye) tallied 18 points (7-18 FG, 4-11 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes in Sunday's 112-97 win over the Lakers.
Crowder played through the corneal abrasion he'd suffered last Thursday against the Clippers, and did so without not much difficulty if his performance was any indication. The veteran put together a bench-high scoring total, which also served as his highest point tally since March 19. Crowder has proven to be a steady source of offense off the bench since arriving from the Cavaliers at the trade deadline, and his second-unit contributions will undoubtedly be pivotal to the Jazz's chances of postseason success.
