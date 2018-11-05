Jazz's Jae Crowder: Cleared to play Monday
Crowder (undisclosed) will play Monday against the Raptors, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Crowder will be available for Monday's contest despite picking up an undisclosed injury in Saturday's loss to Denver. Crowder, who is averaging 14.4 points and 5.8 rebounds this season, could see a slightly increased role with Donovan Mitchell (ankle) out.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...