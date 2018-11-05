Crowder (undisclosed) will play Monday against the Raptors, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Crowder will be available for Monday's contest despite picking up an undisclosed injury in Saturday's loss to Denver. Crowder, who is averaging 14.4 points and 5.8 rebounds this season, could see a slightly increased role with Donovan Mitchell (ankle) out.

