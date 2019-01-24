Jazz's Jae Crowder: Continues producing off second unit
Crowder managed 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes in the Jazz's 114-108 win over the Nuggets on Wednesday.
Crowder found himself in his customary role of pacing the second unit in scoring, and he saw his workload bump up Wednesday due to Derrick Favors' early ejection for fighting with Mason Plumlee. Crowder has now put together four straight double-digit scoring efforts, even as he continues to struggle with his shot overall. The 28-year-old is draining just 35.8 percent of his attempts across 12 January games, but he's still averaging a solid 12.6 points over 28.3 minutes per contest during that span.
