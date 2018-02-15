Crowder produced 15 points (5-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 107-97 win over the Suns.

The reserve forward played a key role in crunch time, pouring in 12 of his 15 points in a critical fourth quarter. Crowder's immersion into the Jazz's system has been immediate and a rousing success, as he's averaged 14.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steal across 29.0 minutes in his three games in Utah thus far. He's seen no fewer than Wednesday's 25 minutes in any of those contests and has taken double-digit shot attempts in each as well, highly encouraging signs for his fantasy prospects moving forward.