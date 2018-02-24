Crowder posted 11 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and a blocked shot in 27 minutes during Friday's 100-81 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The Jazz committed 19 turnovers on the night and while Crowder accounted for four of them, he did what he could to bolster the defense in a losing effort. The Jazz are employing Crowder often and he's been a consistently sneaky low-cost pick in DFS formats since joining the Jazz, and although he's mostly known for his defensive prowess, he's showed up with some decent offensive output to match his rebounding.