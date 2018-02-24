Jazz's Jae Crowder: Contributes 11 points off the bench
Crowder posted 11 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and a blocked shot in 27 minutes during Friday's 100-81 loss to the Trail Blazers.
The Jazz committed 19 turnovers on the night and while Crowder accounted for four of them, he did what he could to bolster the defense in a losing effort. The Jazz are employing Crowder often and he's been a consistently sneaky low-cost pick in DFS formats since joining the Jazz, and although he's mostly known for his defensive prowess, he's showed up with some decent offensive output to match his rebounding.
More News
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Continues thriving in bench role Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Scores 14 points in 33 minutes•
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Scores 15 points in debut•
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Will make Jazz debut Sunday•
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Officially out Friday•
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Doubtful to play Friday•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...