Jazz's Jae Crowder: Contributes in multiple areas Tuesday
Crowder tallied 12 points (3-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists, three steals, two rebounds and one block in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 117-110 victory over the Lakers.
Crowder did a bit of everything Tuesday, helping the Jazz to a solid victory over the Lakers. He continues to flirt with standard league value, although his ceiling is capped given his role within the team. He could be used if you need threes and steals but he still remains somewhat inconsistent.
