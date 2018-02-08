Jazz's Jae Crowder: Dealt to Utah
Crowder was traded to the Jazz on Thursday as part of a three-way deal involving the Cavaliers and Kings, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.
The Cavs will send Crowder and Derrick Rose to Utah, while Iman Shumpert will land in Sacramento. Meanwhile, the Cavs will get George Hill from the Kings, as well as Rodney Hood from the Jazz, and Joe Johnson will head from Utah to Sacramento. The deal caps what's been a disappointing half-season for Crowder in Cleveland after he came over as part of the Isaiah Thomas trade. In 53 games, Crowder shot just 41.8 percent from the field and 32.8 percent from three while looking like a shell of his former self on both ends. In Utah, Crowder will likely come off the bench as the No. 1 forward option behind Derrick Favors and Joe Ingles.
