Jazz's Jae Crowder: Disappointing in spot start
Crowder tallied nine points, two rebounds, two assists, and one block in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 111-84 victory over the Heat.
Crowder moved into the starting lineup, replacing Derrick Favors, but was not able to take advantage of the situation. The Jazz tends to alternate both Crowder and Favors based on the matchup which does cut into their respective values. He has now played over 21 minutes in just one of his past five games which has seen his production decline leaving him as more of a deep league player.
