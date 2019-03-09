Jazz's Jae Crowder: Double-double in Friday's loss
Crowder contributed 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-10 3Pt), 11 rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 114-104 loss to the Grizzlies.
Crowder reached double figures in scoring for the third straight tilt and provided his first double-double since Dec. 19. Crowder has been earning plenty of minutes on a pretty consistent basis, but he remains a streaky statistical contributor. As a result, he's most useful for deep leagues, but he does offer some value in standard leagues if you can live with the inefficient shooting percentages.
More News
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Strong effort in loss•
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Delivers once again off bench•
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Fills out stat sheet in spot start•
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Starting Saturday•
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Continues producing off second unit•
-
Jazz's Jae Crowder: Bench-high scoring haul in win•
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...