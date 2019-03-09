Crowder contributed 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-10 3Pt), 11 rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 114-104 loss to the Grizzlies.

Crowder reached double figures in scoring for the third straight tilt and provided his first double-double since Dec. 19. Crowder has been earning plenty of minutes on a pretty consistent basis, but he remains a streaky statistical contributor. As a result, he's most useful for deep leagues, but he does offer some value in standard leagues if you can live with the inefficient shooting percentages.